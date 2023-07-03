Businesses react to Senior Open impact

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — (WAOW) What was expected to be a hole-in-one for businesses Stevens Point, ended up being just a par for some - and even a bogey for others.
Businesses like Bill's Pizza said that they lost customers due to the large crowds drawing attention to another part of town and locals not wanting to come out because of the crowds.
Another popular pizza joint, Polito's, said that if it weren't for Riverfront Rendezvous happening at the same time, a lot of their slices would have gone to waste.
But it wasn't all doom and gloom, Chris Gethers from District 1 Brewing said that the tournament was a huge success for them. Gethers said, "We saw a very positive impact. If I'm looking at week-over-week sales, our sales were about 60% higher than what they were the previous week."
And for some businesses like Monkey Wrench Tattoo Company, it was business as usual, despite the large crowds. Owner Shawn Turner said, "I didn't really expect it to, to be honest with you, but as far as directly affecting me, neither good or bad, it was just busier downtown, which is good for me."
Now with the open behind us, all of them are returning to business as usual.