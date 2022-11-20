Butcher Shops Taking Deer Donations

As hunters bring home their deer from the woods, some are choosing to donate them to a good cause. All across Wisconsin, butcher shops and meat processors are asking hunters to donate any deer or parts of a deer that they do not want, so they can give the meat to local food pantries.
Joseph Miller, the meat manager at Smith Brothers Meats in Marathon County, said ,"We've been part of the deer donations since they started, we live and work in this community, so we try to provide for the community needs."
If you are a hunter looking to donate your deer, the DNR has a list of businesses in your area that accept donations on their website.