 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Butcher Shops Taking Deer Donations

  • Updated
  • 0
Butcher Shops Taking Deer Donations

As hunters bring home their deer from the woods, some are choosing to donate them to a good cause. All across Wisconsin, butcher shops and meat processors are asking hunters to donate any deer or parts of a deer that they do not want, so they can give the meat to local food pantries. 

Joseph Miller, the meat manager at Smith Brothers Meats in Marathon County, said ,"We've been part of the deer donations since they started, we live and work in this community, so we try to provide for the community needs."

If you are a hunter looking to donate your deer, the DNR has a list of businesses in your area that accept donations on their website. 

Tags

Recommended for you