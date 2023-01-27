C.A.P. Services Helps Rural Workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Jobs today are far different than they were years ago, and so are the skills needed to do them. An area woman is facing that challenge, now getting help through C.A.P. Services.
Chia Yang, a client of C.A.P. Services, said, "These kinds of programs help support me in my job search, and it has helped me tremendously." For years, Yang worked at home caring for the mother-in-law, but after her death she decided to work full time, soon discovering she didn't have the skills employers were looking for.
Yang said, "So I don't know how to touch a computer, but this program has helped me navigate a computer so I can do job searches." That's when she found C.A.P. Services, the nonprofit works with people who may not have the skills or education needed in today's workplace.
Erin Olson, the director of human development at C.A.P., said, "We seek individuals who are already working, but maybe not in careers that are family supporting, or maybe not in the career field that they're interested in and they just need a little extra support."
That extra support includes help with tuition, books, and even childcare, made possible through a million-dollar grant. Olson said, "We provide holistic case management, so that if they're other stressors in a person's life we can work to alleviate some of those and allow them to focus on their academic pursuits."
Some of the industries C.A.P. works with are IT and nursing, helping to get people working, and finding those industries the skilled workers they need.