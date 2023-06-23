Cancer causing carcinogens may be linked to cancer and grilling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's now summer, and for many, that means bringing out the grill for a barbeque.
There's nothing like a good burger or steak in the summer, but research from the American Cancer Institute suggests that there's two carcinogens that have strong ties to grilling.
One is formed when the fat of the meat drips into the coals or gas causing the steam from the grill which ends up into the meat.
The other forms just by putting meat on the grill itself.
These cancer-causing chemicals don't seep into your body right away, and really only has an affect after you consume it.
"When you ingest it, it's not carcinogenic," said Nigel Brockton, Vice President of research with the American Cancer Institute. "The enzymes in your body actually activate it, and then they can stick on to our DNA, cause problems with replication, cause mutations, and cancer."
Brockton suggests to minimize effects to marinate the meat, cook at a lower temperature, or using a cover between the meat and the fire.