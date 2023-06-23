Cancer causing carcinogens may be linked to cancer and grilling

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's now summer, and for many, that means bringing out the grill for a barbeque.

There's nothing like a good burger or steak in the summer, but research from the American Cancer Institute suggests that there's two carcinogens that have strong ties to grilling.

One is formed when the fat of the meat drips into the coals or gas causing the steam from the grill which ends up into the meat.

The other forms just by putting meat on the grill itself.

These cancer-causing chemicals don't seep into your body right away, and really only has an affect after you consume it.

"When you ingest it, it's not carcinogenic," said Nigel Brockton, Vice President of research with the American Cancer Institute. "The enzymes in your body actually activate it, and then they can stick on to our DNA, cause problems with replication, cause mutations, and cancer." 

Brockton suggests to minimize effects to marinate the meat, cook at a lower temperature, or using a cover between the meat and the fire.

