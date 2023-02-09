Candidate Charged for Forged Signatures

NEWBOLD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Longtime Newbold Town Supervisor James Staskiewicz is resigning effective immediately.
Prosecutors say Staskiewicz forged multiple signatures on his nominations papers, but because of state law, his name will still be on the ballot for the February 21 Spring Primary. The only current statute to removed a candidate from the ballot, is if they pass away before the election.
Oneida County Clerk Tracy Hartman said, "But because he's been granted ballot access, if he is one of the top four vote-winners in the February primary, his name will appear on the ballot in April."
Right now, he's facing several charges, with prosecutors claiming at least seven names on his nomination papers were forged. Town leaders say even if he did forge those names, he has served the community well.
Dave Kroll, the chairman of the Town of Newbold, said, "We've all been around long enough to know that good people sometimes make bad decisions, and I think Mr. Staskiewicz certainly should be held accountable. And I believe he will accept whatever accountability he's held to."
A $5,000 dollar signature bond has been set.