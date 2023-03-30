 Skip to main content
...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow
possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches
possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Candidates vying for Village President

  • Updated
  • 0
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents in Kronenwetter will soon be deciding who they want their Village President to be. Residents will soon decide between incumbent Chris Voll, who is seeking a third term in office, he's facing a challenge from Village Trustee Kenneth Charneski. 

Voll said, "Everything I try to do, I try to do for the benefit, and the betterment of the community, I'm not out here with political agendas, I don't have to worry about conflict of interest, I'm not pushing my own thing."

Charneski says he's not convinced, saying that he believes it's time for new leadership in Kronenwetter, calling Voll out. Charneski said, "There's no direction or accountability, and that has lead to a number of problems, and that is from lack of leadership."

Both candidates did agree that the village's water quality needs to be a top priority, and pledged to address it if they are elected. 

