Candidates vying for Village President

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Residents in Kronenwetter will soon be deciding who they want their Village President to be. Residents will soon decide between incumbent Chris Voll, who is seeking a third term in office, he's facing a challenge from Village Trustee Kenneth Charneski.
Voll said, "Everything I try to do, I try to do for the benefit, and the betterment of the community, I'm not out here with political agendas, I don't have to worry about conflict of interest, I'm not pushing my own thing."
Charneski says he's not convinced, saying that he believes it's time for new leadership in Kronenwetter, calling Voll out. Charneski said, "There's no direction or accountability, and that has lead to a number of problems, and that is from lack of leadership."
Both candidates did agree that the village's water quality needs to be a top priority, and pledged to address it if they are elected.