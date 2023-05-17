Car crashes into Lake Wausau early Wednesday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A car spun out in front of oncoming traffic in Rib Mountain Wednesday morning, skidding across multiple lanes and an embankment before rolling into Lake Wausau.
It happened on Rib Mountain Drive around 9:15am.
"(The car) Traveled off the roadway and ultimately ended into the Wisconsin River where it turned onto it's passenger's side. As a result, there were no injuries," said Matt Strickland with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
In a surveillance video provided by resale store Nice As New, which is directly across the street, shows a black Honda going south on Rib Mountain Drive before going into the median and striking a small tree.
It continued across traffic before spinning and rolling down the embankment and into the water.
Neil Adams, a tow truck driver with Joe Rader says he wasn't sure what awaited him when he pulled up to the scene.
"All I had a view of at the time were three different firetrucks, an ambulence, and a bunch of squad cars," said Adams. "So I actually had to walk up to the scene to see what I was getting into."
Adams saying he's dealt with cars in water before, but nothing like this.
"I've had a few where they were in some deeper water, but nothing on it's side," said Adams. "They were still trying to extract the person form the car."
The Wisconsin Highway Patrol says the driver was the only person in the vehicle, and there were no injuries. The woman driving the car sustained no injuries.
With the lake water still cold, authorities knew a quick response was needed especially with the damage to the car.
"She looked cold which is to be expected," said Adams. "The water right now is only about sixty degrees so going into the water with that kind of an accident, I can see that happening pretty easily."
The scene was cleared within a few hours with the only sign that something happened were skid marks on the road, across the median, and a missing tree.