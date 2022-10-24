Car crashes into Town of Rome residence early Saturday morning

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police said a 26-year-old Nekoosa man crashed his car into the entry steps of a home early Saturday morning in the town of Rome.
At approximately 2:51 a.m. on Saturday morning the Rome Police Department responded to the 100 block of 14th Drive for a vehicle that struck a residence.
Upon arrival, officers observed a car with significant damage to the front. The car had left the roadway struck a pole and then the house, according to a press release from town of Rome Police Department.
The entry steps to the house and a basketball pole were destroyed in the crash.
The driver, Colton J. Bentz, 26, of Nekoosa, stated he was not injured. No one from the home was injured. Alcohol and speed are contributing factors to the cause of the crash, the press release said.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Lifestar Ambulance Service, assisted on the scene of the crash.