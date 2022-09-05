Care Partners Assisted Living experiences water damage

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area assisted-living facility is cleaning up water damage after a sprinkler broke Sunday night.
South Area Fire District said it responded to the call at Care Partners Assisted Living in Weston, with Chief Josh Finke confirming a pipe burst due to a hole in the sprinkler system.
He said the facility experienced significant water damage.
When fire crews left the scene, Finke said the plan was to keep residents in the common area for the night and reevaluate this morning.
Care Partners did not confirm if residents would need to be relocated due to the damage, or if they were able to return to their rooms.