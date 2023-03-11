Carl D's re-opens for spring

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) While there may still be snow on the ground, some residents lined up to grab a frozen treat.
Customers lined up down the block to grab a bite of Carl D's ice cream. The popular ice cream store opening for the first time since Christmas, owners saying they've been preparing for this day, for weeks.
Owner Carl Debolt said, "We have fun with the customers and they have fun with us. We offer them some unique things like dole whip, we do some unique specialty items, and they seem to appreciate it."
The shop also drawing in customers with a raffle, offering a Smart TV and Apple Watch to one of the first 25 customers. Debolt saying he hopes the long lines continue all summer long.