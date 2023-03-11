Carl D's re-opens for spring

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW...

.A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure slowly moves
across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow is forecast to arrive
late this afternoon or early evening, continue on Sunday, then come
to an end from west to east Monday morning. A narrow band of heavier
snow is expected to develop Sunday afternoon, roughly from northwest
to east-central Wisconsin.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 9
inches.

* WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 4 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue to spread into
central and north-central Wisconsin from west to east this
evening. Snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the
area through midnight, with the highest totals west of Rhinelander
and Wausau.

Motorists can expect roads to become snow covered and slippery
this evening. The moderate snow could produce snowfall rates
around a half of an inch per hour and reduce visibilities to
below one mile at times. Anyone traveling tonight should slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination, as untreated
roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.

Carl D's re-opens for spring

  • Updated
  • 0
Carl D's re-opens for spring

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) While there may still be snow on the ground, some residents lined up to grab a frozen treat. 

Customers lined up down the block to grab a bite of Carl D's ice cream. The popular ice cream store opening for the first time since Christmas, owners saying they've been preparing for this day, for weeks. 

Owner Carl Debolt said, "We have fun with the customers and they have fun with us. We offer them some unique things like dole whip, we do some unique specialty items, and they seem to appreciate it."

The shop also drawing in customers with a raffle, offering a Smart TV and Apple Watch to one of the first 25 customers. Debolt saying he hopes the long lines continue all summer long. 

