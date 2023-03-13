Case against Merrill man charged in 8-year-old's death moves forward

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - A 42-year-old man will stand trial in the case of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an 8-year-old Gleason boy in September.
John Lahti, faces homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury while under the influence charges.
John Lahti, 42, was in Lincoln County Court on Monday, where he waived his right for a preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause and Lahti will face further proceedings. Bond ($500,000) will continue, and arraignment is slated for March 28.
At arraignment, Lahti can enter a plea.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 on State Highway 17 near the town of Merrill. They say the man was drinking and driving when he crossed the center line and hit another truck, which had two adults and two children inside. The 8-year-old boy died.