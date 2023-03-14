Cases of strep throat, stomach bugs on the rise

(WAOW) -- Several illnesses are going on right now, especially in kids.
Health officials at Aspirus say they've seen an influx of cases of strep throat, as well as stomach bugs in kids and even adults.
While it may seem like it's too late for this to be happening, Laura Berry, a physician assistant with Aspirus, says we'll be in the thick of illness season until at least April.
Berry says the infections are likely due to all the close contact kids have with others at school, as well as more relaxed attitudes toward Covid.
But there are signs people should look out for, in both kids and adults.
"With strep throat you could see anything from just a little fatigue to the common sore throat," Berry said. "For the stomach bug we're seeing abdominal pain, we're seeing vomiting, we're seeing diarrhea."
If you or your child are feeling sick, you're encouraged to stay home until at least 48 hours after illness has gone away.