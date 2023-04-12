Catholic Charities opening up extra beds amid flooding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Area flooding is displacing people without homes, and Catholic Charities is considering this an emergency situation.
They're opening up 10 extra beds for those who don't have them.
Catholic Charities says they're maxing out capacity with 35 beds and offering showers, meals, and a place to wash clothes.
If you see someone without a home, there are things you can do to help.
"If you do see someone that you think is in need, if you're comfortable with it, talk to them and point out that fact that 'maybe you don't know that we have warming shelters around,'" said Catholic Charities Regional Director, Jeff Hancock.
Hancock says Catholic Charities says emergency situations depend on the circumstance, but they'll let anyone in if temps reach over 90 degrees.
Wausau's Catholic Charities also announced that they'll be open year-round, but they need volunteers. Those interested can sign up on their website.