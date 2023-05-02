Catholic Charities opening year-round

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Warming centers are crucial for people experiencing homelessness, but few shelters stay open once temperatures start to rise, leaving many with nowhere to go.
Catholic Charities is looking to change that, opening their doors year-round to help with issues like hunger and homelessness. Regional Director Jeff Hancock said, "When we stop only halfway through the year, what we found is that, when we re-open, they've taken several steps back, and we want to be that support continually."
He says they will take as many volunteers as they can get, since there's no shortage of mouths to feed. You can sign up on their website.