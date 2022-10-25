Caution: E-bikes could spark fires

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - As more and more people use e-bikes and electric scooters, officials are also seeing the number of dangerous electrical fires increase.
The National Fire Protection Association says reports of fires resulting from lithium-ion batteries have increased over 50% this year alone.
Experts say the batteries will rarely fail on their own - and that most fires start from accidental damage.
"Mixing and matching chargers and batteries can lead to issues, and if your battery is getting really really hot, that's a sign that your battery might be damaged," said Brian O'Connor, a Technical Services Engineer for the NFPA.
If you notice your battery is damaged, do not just throw it away. It's best to recycle or contact your local waste department.