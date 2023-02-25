CDC issues warning over an increase of drug-resistant bacteria

Weather Alert

...HEAVY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT... .A strong storm system will spread heavy mixed precipitation across central and northern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Winds will also increase from the east, then shift to the northwest on Monday, leading to tree and powerline damage. Small changes in temperatures could impact what precipitation type occurs and will dictate how much snow/ice accumulates. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between two tenths and four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Snow covered and icy roads are likely. Travel could be very difficult or impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&