Central Wisconsin Airport adds nonstop flights to Orlando with Avelo Airlines

By Chase McNamara

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) - Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) is offering nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport with Avelo Airlines beginning Oct. 5.

The announcement was made at a news conference at CWA on Wednesday morning. 

The nonstop flights from the Central Wisconsin region to the Theme Park Capital of the World in Central Florida is quite a coup for the area. 

Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning October 5, 2023 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines to Central Wisconsin Airport," said David Ladick, CWA Board Chair in a news release. "Avelo’s new nonstop, year-round service to Orlando provides a new low-fare option and greater connectivity for travel to and from central and northern Wisconsin."

According to the release one-way nonstop flights begin at just $49. 

