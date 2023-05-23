Central Wisconsin Airport holds live fire training

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you saw smoke on the horizon near the Central Wisconsin Airport Tuesday, no need to panic.
It was all part of a training exercise to refresh the airport staff on emergency skills.
"We have an FAA approved mobile simulator that goes all around the country and it has this live fire that is propane derived so when the fire trucks show up, they spray their water and they're able to practice as if it was in a real life scenario," said Louis Kurtz, owner of ARFF Specialists, who lead the training. "It's as close to if a plane were to crash for a training as it possibly could be."
The training was part of a once a year requirement for airports. Thankfully officials at CWA have never run into a real scenario like the ones they saw today.
"Just last week we had a flat tire, so we responded to that," said airport director Brian Grefe. "We've had an airplane go off the runway... so luckily it's just been small incidents."
The training is still vitally important to make sure officials know what to do when every moment counts.
"Fortunately for us, accidents are few and far between," Kurtz said. "But when they do happen, seconds matter, how they respond and their immediate decisions that they choose, and how they deploy the tactics with these crash trucks are vital."
The next part of the training will involve municipal fire departments practicing their rescue skills during a live simulation. It's all in an effort to ensure that if the worst case scenario happens, they'll be ready to jump in and save lives.
The training will run through Wednesday.