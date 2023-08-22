Central Wisconsin State Fair celebrating 120 years

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Central Wisconsin State Fair got underway in Marshfield, and this year, they're celebrating a special anniversary.
For the last 120 years, the Central Wisconsin State Fair has meant food, fun, and 4-H for Wood and Marathon County. This year, they're focusing on those 12 decades of success, and celebrating everything, and everyone it's taken to get this far.
Executive Director Dale Christiansen said, "We're in the people business, so if you got people here having a good time, that's what we find self-satisfaction in. What we do this for, is for the kids, and for everybody to come out here and enjoy themselves."
Crews are also getting the state set for country music star Scotty McCreery and other performances. The fair runs through Sunday August 27.