Central Wisconsin the focus of increased broadband access

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - If you're struggling with slow internet or no phone signal - you aren't alone.
The lack of accessible broadband was the primary focus in Wausau Tuesday.
Accessibility to reliable internet is something many of us need to get through our work and personal day.
In many parts of the state, you just can't get signal - or it's not affordable.
On Tuesday, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) hosted an event to help bring together federal, state and local officials all to one place to try and determine how best to solve the issue.
The issue is something without an easy answer but impacts hundreds of thousands of people.
"We know that there are still 650,000 residents in the state of Wisconsin that lack access to the actual infrastructure, so those first 650,000 are our first priority," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, the Chairperson for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
Beyond infrastructure, they say funding is mostly needed for data and mapping to better and accurately understand where service is truly needed.
In total nearly $125 million will be put back into Wisconsin's internet infrastructure this year, but they say it will only solve 20 percent of the state's needs.