Central Wisconsin veterans surprised by PACT Act blocking

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One area veteran is surprised after a bill aiming to expand benefits was halted at the Senate.
The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, or the PACT Act, would mean healthcare for millions of vets who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving.
The bill actually passed the Senate in June, but a revision from the House sent it back to the Senate where it halted Wednesday night.
Veteran Service officers from the area say they're surprised by the decision, and while they know it's a costly bill, they say it's one that is worth the money.
"These people are suffering with and passed away from and we as the American public own their disabilities." Rock Larson, President of the County Veterans Service Officer Association of Wisconsin said. "We caused them and they should be compensated."
Senators who voted no say their decision had to do with funding and other amendments.
"This bill will ultimately pass, but it'll be more fiscally responsible," Texas Senator John Cornyn said.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson also voted no on the bill because it opens the door for reckless government spending. However, he says he does support more coverage for veterans.
Larson and other veterans groups say they're gathering more testimonies and calling senators, especially Senator Johnson, to ensure the bill gets passed.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he'll be calling another procedural vote on Monday to push for the bill's passing.