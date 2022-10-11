Certain Halloween Decorations Pose Danger to Wildlife

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - For wild animals, some of your Halloween decorations may be more trick than treat.
Area animal groups are saying that certain decorations can be dangerous to wildlife.
Birds, for example, can get caught in fake cobwebs.
They also say that other animals such as squirrels and deer can mistake them for food.
Jennifer Chrudimsky, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Wausau, said, "Anything that mimics any type of foliage, even when it's fake, birds really like the look of that, and that can kind of pose a danger because of the materials that it's made out of. "
Just last week, members of the Raptor Education Group had to rescue and owl that was caught in the fake webs.
They recommend safer decorations, such as anything you can stick in the ground, or natural décor like pumpkins or cornstalks.