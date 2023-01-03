 Skip to main content
Chad Billeb sworn in as Marathon County Sheriff

(WAOW) -- There's a new sheriff in town.

Chad Billeb was sworn in as Marathon County's 52nd Sheriff on Tuesday.

He comes with over 20 years' experience with the Sheriff's Department, and was endorsed by outgoing Sheriff Scott Parks during the election.

Tuesday morning's ceremony marked nearly 30 years to the day Billeb first went to the police academy.

"There are certainly things that I have a vision for, things I have worked on over the last couple years and want to continue to work on: Mental health, substance abuse and all the impacts that has on us," he said.

Billeb has served as Deputy Chief for the Sheriff's Department for the past eight years, overseeing the department's day-to-day operations.

His term officially began Monday.

