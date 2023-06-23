Chalkfest will continue amid concerns of rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau's Chalkfest is expected to continue even with rain in the forecast.
Chalkfest officials say they're prepared, and Saturday night they'll be placing plastic all over the projects to ensure no rain gets in.
They say it's something they've done before in the past, but also expect this to be one of their shorter events.
They are confident that everyone will be able to get in their work.
"We're just being careful and cautious because we don't want to destroy anyone's artwork," said Ann Jaroski, committee member with Chalkfest. "We want to give the artist as much time to complete their pieces as possible."
The committee says they're preparing for any possibility or weather forecast so everyone can have a successful weekend.
They're hoping to be able to uncover all the pieces come Sunday morning as long as they weather allows to do so.