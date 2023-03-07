Changes in programming due to WIAA State Basketball tournaments

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Due to the WIAA State Girls and Boys Basketball tournaments we're making some adjustments to our programming.
WAOW-TV is airing the state tournaments Thursday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
Basketball airs Thursdays on March 9 and March 16 from 1:30-5 p.m., and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Fridays — March 10 and March 17 — the games air from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a mid-day break from 12:30-1:30 p.m., and again from 1:30-5 p.m., and from 6:30-10 p.m. On Championship Saturday, the action takes place from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Our regular local and ABC programming normally seen on WAOW is moving to other times or channels.
During Thursday and Friday afternoons, General Hospital airs at its regularly scheduled time on our Decades 9.2 channel.
On Saturday night, March 11, the Milwaukee Bucks/Golden State Warriors game airs at 7 p.m. on our Decades 9.2 channel.
Our other WAOW programming is being moved to later times.
Programs on Thursday, March 9 and March 16 air early Friday morning.
Shows on Friday, March 10 and March 17 air early Saturday morning.
ABC Hockey Saturday: New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/4 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/4 from 2-5 p.m.
General Hospital airing on 9.2 on Thursday 3/9, Friday 3/10, Thursday 3/16 and Friday 3/17 from 1-2 p.m.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/11 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
ABC Hockey Saturday: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/11 from 2:30 p.m-5 p.m.
UFC Live: Edwards vs. Usman 3 will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/18 from 11 a.m. to noon.
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Second Round will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/18 from noon-2 p.m.
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Second Round will air on 9.2 on Saturday 3/18 from 2-4 p.m.