Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south today (Monday, June 26th), impacting PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.

For today (Monday, June 26th), we expect the heaviest smoke
impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air
Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY
category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with
heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon
Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the
period of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the
UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the
possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Check your pantry: Frito-Lay issues allergy alert for an undeclared salsa dip ingredient

  • Updated
  • 0
Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen. Tostitos avocado salsa is seen in a Georgia retail store in May 2022.

 Wirestock, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo

(CNN) — Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip because it may contain an undeclared milk allergen, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. 

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could face “a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” if they eat the dip, according to the FDA release

The front of the salsa dip jar is correctly labeled, but the side that lists its nutritional information does not include the allergen on the label. 

The recall affects the 15-ounce Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip that was sold nationwide in stores and online and that could have been purchased as early as April 5, 2023, according to the FDA.

No other Tostitos products were impacted by Frito-Lay’s recall.

“If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately,” the release stated. 

Last month, Frito-Lay issued a dairy-related voluntary recall of some of its Lay’s Classic Potato Chips packages, according to the FDA.

The recall, which happened after a consumer complaint prompted an investigation, involved packaging that may have had undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion chips, according to a news release

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

