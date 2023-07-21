Cherokees To Oshkosh members find the group bigger than just the air show

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Pilots are buckling in and starting their engines in preparation for on of the biggest air shows in the country.
EAA AirVenture takes off in Oshkosh next week, and the Cherokees To Oshkosh are performing their air show once again.
They are a group of pilots from around the nation who practice year around, with a final practice taking place at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee right before the event.
The pilots agree that it may have been the thrill of the flight that got them started, but it is the friends that keep them coming back.
"The people, absolutely. The friends that you make, lifelong friends, we've gone through highs and lows of life and stay in contact throughout the year, so without any doubt, it's the people that make it all worthwhile," says Chip Gentry, Cherokee Lead.
Pilots say it takes a high level of trust in each other to manage the tight formations they fly, and its the stressful environments that create bonds and chemistry between them that helps keep them safe.