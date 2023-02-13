Child, 8, dies after snowmobile hits tree in Price County

TOWN OF EISENSTEIN, Wis. (WAOW) - An 8-year-old died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in the town of Eisenstein in Price County.
According to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website, the victim was seated in front of a 39-year-old man on the snowmobile. The snowmobile accelerated and struck a tree Saturday afternoon on a public trail.
The child apparently is a student in the Chequamegon School District (Park Falls).
Prentice School District, about 30 miles from Park Falls, sent out a Facebook post Monday afternoon regarding the crash and voicing support:
The crash is still under investigation.