Childcare providers also struggling

MOSINEE, Wis. -- (WAOW) From lack of funds, to lack of staff, to lack of state support, those issues were top of mind as daycares from across north-central Wisconsin got to chat with the State Department of Children and Families. Secretary Emilie Amundson says she agrees more needs to be done.
Amundson said, "If we're not able to offer competitive wages and benefits, and really make this an attractive profession, we're going to see fewer and fewer folks go into childcare."
That includes Angie Richter from Little Scholars Childcare in Stevens Point. Richer says her biggest concern is keeping the state childcare program, Child Care Counts, up and running so that she can give her teachers the pay that she says they deserve.
Richter said, "We can all say we appreciate our teachers, but sometimes pizza isn't enough, and money and cash is what the world right now is using to show that appreciation."
She says she's glad she wasn't alone, able to hear from other providers and provide a unified message to Secretary Amundson. Child Care Counts expires next year, and if you want to weigh in, the folks at the meeting recommend contacting your state representative.