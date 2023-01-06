Children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles continues to rise

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Health officials are urging caution after an alarming jump in kids consuming edibles.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids accidentally consuming cannabis edibles has jumped over 1,000% since 2017.
"As parents, as adults, it's our responsibility to keep these products from children," said Mitchell Craven, Owner of Alleviate Wellness, a store that sells cannabis products.
With many states now selling cannabis products to take home, it's important to keep them away from children, and know what can happen if a child consumes them.
"Your child can be drowsy, sleepy, or even unconscious," said Sonal Chandratre, Regional Medical Director at Aspirus. "The heart rate can also be affected, and the child can have vomiting, agitation, or confusion."
With a child's brain not fully developed, it can also have long-term effects.
"Long term effects can lead to nerve connections that can effect memory, IQ, and can potentially lead to substance misuse in the future," said Chandratre.
One issue is the way the edibles are packaged and marketed. Craven says they should be designed specifically for adults.
"There is a serious problem with marketing candies, nerds ropes, you know things like that," said Craven.
Craven says that the industry is making progress, saying most packages are childproof, but there's still a long way to go.
It's important to treat cannabis products like alcohol or a firearm especially if there are kids around.
"A lot of the products we have now are very hear to tear. They're not easy to get into," said Craven.
Craven and medical professionals acknowledged and agreed that if there are cannabis products around, to educate your children that it's not something they should be near.
"We want to educate our children to ask before they eat or drink something that they just find and just looks like a candy because who knows, mistakes happen," said Chandratre.
If a child has consumed edibles and is showing minor symptoms, call the Poison Control Center, and they'll instruct what to do.
If a child is showing major symptoms, always call 911.