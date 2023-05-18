Children's Imaginarium - STEM-focused museum - slated to open in fall in former downtown mall space

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Children’s Imaginarium, part of the Wausau Center Mall redevelopment, is gaining steam on opening this fall.
According to a release from the Wausau Chamber of Commerce and on greaterwausau.org, the museum recently gained an official address at 195 N. Second St.
The STEM-focused museum has been years in the making and is on its way to opening in fall 2023, the release said.
It will be one of the first new organizations to open in the former Wausau Center mall space.
The exterior will begin to take shape soon with storefront windows and construction in the next couple weeks.
The release also said:
The museum will house five one-of-a-kind exhibits that reflect Marathon County’s distinct character and history, from agriculture to manufacturing.
The capital campaign goal for the project is $4.2 million with over $4 million already raised, supports exterior construction, interior work, exhibit creation and installation, pre-opening expenses and operational expenses incurred during the first year.
