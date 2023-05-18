 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Children's Imaginarium - STEM-focused museum - slated to open in fall in former downtown mall space

  • Updated
  • 0
Children's Imaginarium

WAUSAU (WAOW) — The Children’s Imaginarium, part of the Wausau Center Mall redevelopment, is gaining steam on opening this fall.

According to a release from the Wausau Chamber of Commerce and on greaterwausau.org, the museum recently gained an official address at 195 N. Second St.

The STEM-focused museum has been years in the making and is on its way to opening in fall 2023, the release said.

It will be one of the first new organizations to open in the former Wausau Center mall space.

The exterior will begin to take shape soon with storefront windows and construction in the next couple weeks.

The release also said:

The museum will house five one-of-a-kind exhibits that reflect Marathon County’s distinct character and history, from agriculture to manufacturing.

The capital campaign goal for the project is $4.2 million with over $4 million already raised, supports exterior construction, interior work, exhibit creation and installation, pre-opening expenses and operational expenses incurred during the first year.

Follow Children's Imaginarium on Facebook to keep up with more updates.

