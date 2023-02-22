Chris Kroeze returning to Wisconsin Rapids on March 24

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SNOW TO INCREASE ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA THIS AFTERNOON...NEAR
BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY IN EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

The main band of snow with a strong winter storm will continue to
spread northward across the area during the afternoon hours.
Snowfall rates approaching 1 inch per hour are possible in
central and east-central Wisconsin by late afternoon. The
combination of increasing snow and strong, gusty northeast winds
will result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall across east-central
Wisconsin from late afternoon through this evening. Winds gusting
to 35 to 45 mph during this time (strongest near the Bay of Green
Bay) will result in near blizzard conditions at times. Travel will
likely become very difficult. If at all possible, try to avoid
travel in east-central Wisconsin during the evening hours.

Somewhat of a lull in the snowfall across the entire area is
likely after midnight. Then another round of moderate to heavy
snow is likely from very late tonight through mid-morning
Thursday. This band of heavy snow is likely to track across
central, north- central, and far northeast Wisconsin. Snow will
continue to fall in east-central Wisconsin as well, but probably
not as heavily as the snow that occurs this evening.

Travel during the next 24 hours will be hazardous, and could be
very difficult at times. If possible, consider postponing travel
until conditions improve. If you must travel, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, a flashlight,
a shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take bottled water,
a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in
case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel
before crossing open areas.

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY...

.The main snow band with a strong winter storm will spread north
across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday
before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at
times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread
blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Chris Kroeze returning to Wisconsin Rapids on March 24

chris kroeze
By Ben Zitouni

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin native and The Voice contestant Chris Kroeze is returning to Wisconsin Rapids on March 24. 

Kroeze and his full band will perform at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids. 

Kroeze was runner-up on NBC’s The Voice several seasons ago. Kroeze won the crowd over with his humble, down-home country style.

The country artist, Kroeze is from Barron, Wisconsin. Kroeze has developed a large military fan base as well and is a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award as a result of regularly entertaining military troops. 

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. They are available online 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org, by phone (715-424-2787), or at the Arts Council office at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

