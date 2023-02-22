Chris Kroeze returning to Wisconsin Rapids on March 24

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - Wisconsin native and The Voice contestant Chris Kroeze is returning to Wisconsin Rapids on March 24.
Kroeze and his full band will perform at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids.
Kroeze was runner-up on NBC’s The Voice several seasons ago. Kroeze won the crowd over with his humble, down-home country style.
The country artist, Kroeze is from Barron, Wisconsin. Kroeze has developed a large military fan base as well and is a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award as a result of regularly entertaining military troops.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. They are available online 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org, by phone (715-424-2787), or at the Arts Council office at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.