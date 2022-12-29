Cities starting to clean up slush after warm temperatures

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Area cities were all hands on deck for the temperature warmup, as snow plows are cleaning up slush.
Stevens Point has had plows working almost around the clock since yesterday trying to clean up slush before the next freeze. Most cities have a specific route prioritizing main roads, and then can get to the neighborhood roads.
Some of that slush can also get onto sidewalks and Mayor of Stevens Point, Mike Wiza, said that it would be a big help for residents to help with the sidewalk slush.
"We're not doing any kind of emergency, but if you could keep your cars off the roads in the evening or overnight, please do so," said Wiza. "This is also a good opportunity for homeowners to clean up that mess that's on their sidewalk."
Some citizens use sidewalks on the regular with walkers or wheelchairs, and that extra traction can help them get to their destination safely.