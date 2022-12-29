 Skip to main content
...LIGHT FREEZING PRECIPITATION AND FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT...

Fog is expected to develop this evening, and may become dense in
spots. In addition, there is a chance of light freezing rain or
freezing drizzle later this evening and into the overnight hours.
The combination of poor visibility and slick roads may result in
locally hazardous travel conditions.

Light precipitation should end, and visibilities improve, as
drier air arrives in the wake of a cold frontal passage later
tonight. However, slick spots may linger into the morning commute.

Motorists should exercise caution tonight into early Friday.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility around a quarter mile or less at times in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Cities starting to clean up slush after warm temperatures

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Area cities were all hands on deck for the temperature warmup, as snow plows are cleaning up slush.

Stevens Point has had plows working almost around the clock since yesterday trying to clean up slush before the next freeze. Most cities have a specific route prioritizing main roads, and then can get to the neighborhood roads.

Some of that slush can also get onto sidewalks and Mayor of Stevens Point, Mike Wiza, said that it would be a big help for residents to help with the sidewalk slush.

"We're not doing any kind of emergency, but if you could keep your cars off the roads in the evening or overnight, please do so," said Wiza. "This is also a good opportunity for homeowners to clean up that mess that's on their sidewalk."

Some citizens use sidewalks on the regular with walkers or wheelchairs, and that extra traction can help them get to their destination safely.

