Citizens train with Stevens Point Fire Department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) It's week two of Citizen's Academy, and my classmates and I got a literal trial by fire from the Stevens Point Fire Department.
The department pulled out all the stops, and ladder trucks, to show us what fighting fires is all about. My classmates and I put out fires, and got to see Stevens Point from above. Stephanie Schlegel said that it gave her a more appreciation for the work that firefighters do.
When talking about working with the hose, Schlegel said, "We did it for maybe 30 seconds, and it was pretty hard, so I don't know how they can do it for minutes, longer than that if they need to if they have a large fire."
Firefighter and Paramedic Jennifer Petkoff was our commanding officer for the day, and she said that it's important for the class to see some of the most common situations firefighters are faced with, and that any practice for her firemen, is good practice.
Petkoff said, "So this is something that we do on a daily basis when we respond to a fire or a fire alarm or something like that, we're always prepared for any sort of situation, and this is just a little taste at what we might have to deal with when going into a structure fire."
And despite getting up close and personal with the flames, the only things that got burned, were a couple of mattresses.