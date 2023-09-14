City announces clean energy plan

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, along with officials from the county and renewable energy companies, say they'll use money from the federal government to commit to using clean energy.
They say that the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will pay for investments in renewable energy across the city.
Rosenberg said, "We want to make sure that everybody gets lifted up thanks to projects and availability of resources like this, so we want to make sure that I call that out because it's a really big deal for us."
She says this is the next step towards the ultimate goal of having the city run on 100% clean energy by 2050.