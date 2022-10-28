City Council approves proposed 30% budget cuts for Rapids' McMillan Memorial Library

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A big budget cut could be coming to the McMillan Memorial Library, leaving staff and readers very concerned.
The library has been a foundation of the Wisconsin Rapids community for over 130 years. After the City Council's 4-3 vote to approve a proposed $350,000 budget cut, many worry major changes are on the horizon.
“The community will see major changes: Loss of programs, loss of hours, loss of staff," said Kathrine Elchert, Director of McMillan Memorial Library.
On top of it all, at the end of last year they completed a $2 million dollar renovation to its theater, and brand new state-of-the-art “Makerspace”.
“We were hoping to staff the Makerspace just like we would at the circulation desk, but unfortunately with a budget cut like this, it's not gonna happen," Elchert said. "We have a hard enough time staffing the service spaces we already have."
A few City Council members mentioned there are still internal discussions surrounding the finalization of the proposal.
The public has a chance to make their voices heard with an open hearing Nov. 10 at City Hall.
“I'm hopeful that were not going to cut the budget as significantly as what has been proposed," said Ryan Austin, Wisconsin Rapids City Council member. "That's what were gonna fight to do, because it's a resource in our community in my opinion that we cant compromise on, and we haven't compromised on in many many many years."
City Council President Dean Veneman expressed there is simply not enough money to fund every program in the budget, but they will continue discussions on what's best for all parties involved.
The library us also hosting an informational meeting in its Fine Arts Center on Nov. 5, where they will have more information, and proposed solutions.
A final decision regarding budget cuts is expected to me made at the Nov. 10 open meeting at City Hall.