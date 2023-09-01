City leaders share their reactions on the delayed Foundry on Third Project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- September 1, 2023 was the day the Foundry on Third Project was supposed to begin construction.
The project presented by T-Wall Enterprises was planned to create a facility full of housing complexes along with shopping centers.
During the city council meeting on August 28, partners on the project, T-Wall Enterprises and Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ), proposed to have a project extension.
After more than an hour in closed session, city council members voted to send a proposed amendment from developer T-Wall Enterprises back to the drawing board instead of providing the extension.
Since the meeting, the president of T-Wall Enterprises, Terrance Wall, wrote a five page letter stating his disappointment with the city and two council members.
"The idea that, you know, two Alders, Gary Gisselman and Tom Killian, you know, say that there's some kind of delay, that's phony. There is no delay. We have gotten our plans in for the second time for the edits -- we made edits based on the first round of comments by city staff, " said Wall.
City Council member of District three Tom Killian claims his decision to amend the agreement was the right decision for the City of Wausau.
"Now I am very confident that all of my actions and comments were completely legal and ethical. I am also very confident that they were in the best interest of my district and hometown," said Killian.
There has not been any meetings set in place for the Foundry on Third Project yet.