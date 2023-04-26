City of Marshfield names Volunteer of the Year

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield's Parks and Recreation and Forestry Committee have named their 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
That honor goes to Marshfield resident, Kathi Hartle.
Hartle is a Nutrition Site Manager with the Aging and Disability Resource Center and prepares and serves hot meals to seniors at the Second Street Community Center during the week.
The committee says that she not only provides meals for 30-40 people each week, but that she connects with the guests.
They say that Hartle goes above and beyond her duties, and takes extra time to socialize with the seniors by bingo calling, bringing in desserts, playing their favorite music, running their errands, taking them to medical appointments and more.
“I’m lucky that my home life allows me to have this extra time to come in early and stay late." said Hartle, "The people are so wonderful and gracious about everything, it’s wonderful, and I am very fortunate to do this. I love it."
Hartle has also been a longtime volunteer in the community at Marshfield Clinic, Our Lady of Peace and Marshfield High School.