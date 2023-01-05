City of Wausau addresses confusion over water pitchers and filters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The City of Wausau is addressing confusion over water pitchers and filters given out to residents.
Some residents are concerned that their pitchers are alerting them that there is PFAS in the water, but officials say that's not the case.
The test kits that are given with the pitchers are to detect water dissolved solids.
The city went on to say that PFAS levels have become undetectable through DNR standards, and the test kits do not pick up PFAS.
Those detections are coming from the filter being used repeatedly and officials said that it's not harmful to drink the water from the filters.
"You first put the filter in and you use those test kits and it'll show zero," said Eric Lindman, Director of Public Works and Utilities for the city of Wausau. "Over time, over a couple days, you start seeing numbers come through because the filters fill up, and those solids get expelled."
Lindman goes on to say there isn't any kind of at-home test for PFAS. Instead, samples need to get sent to the lab which costs $400-600.