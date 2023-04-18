City of Wausau cracking down on encampments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are cracking down on encampments in Wausau, even as the problem of homelessness continues to grow.
After previously removing several encampments from parks and bridges near downtown due to flood waters, Wausau police say they will now continue to enforce an ordinance that prevents these encampments in the first place.
"As we devote more and more resources to the problem, we see today, the problem is worse and worse," said Chief Benjamin Bliven of the Wausau Police Department.
Bliven says it's not just a matter of safety for those with homes, but for those without as well.
"There is a lot of intravenous drug use going on, needles being discarded randomly in our parks, that's not safe," he said. "And just general health hazards that exist."
Craig Vincent, executive director at Bridge Street Mission, says in some ways this could be a good thing, as it's his organization's mission to get people off the streets and on the right path.
"It's not enough just to say hey go off the street and get out of here if there isn't something else in the community," he said.
But Vincent says it's not always as simple as just finding a shelter to go to.
"You're dealing not just with a lack of housing," he said. "You're dealing with addiction issues, you're dealing with mental health issues, trauma issues."
He says his and other organizations are working hard to help every day.
"We're excited to be offering those services but we're excited that there's others in the community that are working toward those same goals," he said.