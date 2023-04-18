 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City of Wausau cracking down on encampments

Wausau Homeless

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities are cracking down on encampments in Wausau, even as the problem of homelessness continues to grow.

After previously removing several encampments from parks and bridges near downtown due to flood waters, Wausau police say they will now continue to enforce an ordinance that prevents these encampments in the first place.

"As we devote more and more resources to the problem, we see today, the problem is worse and worse," said Chief Benjamin Bliven of the Wausau Police Department.

Bliven says it's not just a matter of safety for those with homes, but for those without as well.

"There is a lot of intravenous drug use going on, needles being discarded randomly in our parks, that's not safe," he said. "And just general health hazards that exist."

Craig Vincent, executive director at Bridge Street Mission, says in some ways this could be a good thing, as it's his organization's mission to get people off the streets and on the right path.

"It's not enough just to say hey go off the street and get out of here if there isn't something else in the community," he said.

But Vincent says it's not always as simple as just finding a shelter to go to.

"You're dealing not just with a lack of housing," he said. "You're dealing with addiction issues, you're dealing with mental health issues, trauma issues."

He says his and other organizations are working hard to help every day.

"We're excited to be offering those services but we're excited that there's others in the community that are working toward those same goals," he said.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

