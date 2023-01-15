City of Wausau Grapples with Homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- So far this year, two homeless people have died in the area, One in Rib Mountain, and one in Wausau. As more and more of them struggle to find shelter from the elements, the city struggles over what to do.
Gary Gisselman, an alderman from the city's Fifth Ward, said, "I wanna see some ideas - I wanna see some plans out there that provide this city council and this city with some avenues to easing the population of homeless in this community."
One solution that Gisselman came up with was to create a city department dedicated to fighting homelessness, and gathering information on homelessness for the city council, but other council members aren't so enthusiastic about the idea, seeing homelessness as an issue too big for the council to solve on it's own.
Alderperson Becky McElhany said, "I guess I'm really not understanding how eleven of us are going to throw around and come up with something new that's going to solve this problem."
But outside of City Hall, the police department is also dealing with the issue, sticking with their previous stance that homelessness is not a crime.
Police Chief Ben Bliven said, "We are really striving to not criminalize homelessness and treat people as individuals as people with dignity and respect that they deserve as human beings."
Bliven said that the two main issues that cause homelessness in the community are lack of affordable housing, and untreated mental health issues. City Council will continue to debate the issue at their next meeting on January 24th at 6:30 p.m. and it will be open to the public.