Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DURING THE MONDAY MORNING
COMMUTE...

.An approaching weather system will spread freezing rain and a
little snow across the advisory area late tonight. Sub-freezing
surface and road temperatures will allow precipitation to freeze on
contact and create slippery or even icy roads.  Motorists are urged
to give yourself extra time for your Monday morning commute should
hazardous driving conditions develop.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an
inch. Minor snow amounts are also possible.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

City of Wausau Grapples with Homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- So far this year, two homeless people have died in the area, One in Rib Mountain, and one in Wausau. As more and more of them struggle to find shelter from the elements, the city struggles over what to do. 

Gary Gisselman, an alderman from the city's Fifth Ward, said, "I wanna see some ideas - I wanna see some plans out there that provide this city council and this city with some avenues to easing the population of homeless in this community."

One solution that Gisselman came up with was to create a city department dedicated to fighting homelessness, and gathering information on homelessness for the city council, but other council members aren't so enthusiastic about the idea, seeing homelessness as an issue too big for the council to solve on it's own. 

Alderperson Becky McElhany said, "I guess I'm really not understanding how eleven of us are going to throw around and come up with something new that's going to solve this problem."

But outside of City Hall, the police department is also dealing with the issue, sticking with their previous stance that homelessness is not a crime. 

Police Chief Ben Bliven said, "We are really striving to not criminalize homelessness and treat people as individuals as people with dignity and respect that they deserve as human beings."

Bliven said that the two main issues that cause homelessness in the community are lack of affordable housing, and untreated mental health issues. City Council will continue to debate the issue at their next meeting on January 24th at 6:30 p.m. and it will be open to the public. 