City Proposes New Building for Police Department

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Marshfield Police Department is looking for a new home, a move they say is needed for their growth. When the department was built over 40 years ago, it was considered ahead of it's time. But now, the police chief says they're running out of room.
Chief Jody Geurink said, "It's caused a lot of challenges in the way that we do our jobs." This has led to the department looking for help from City Hall to find them a new building, and if funding is approved, the frontrunner would be what used to be the Buffalo Building just off South Central Avenue.
Geurink said, "The advantage is just tackling the space needs that we have with the amount of space that's available in this structure, we would be able to meet what our projected needs would be."
City Administrator Steve Barg says that their pitch to City Council will be that the department is running our of space to store equipment, and vehicles have a hard time getting out of the parking lot.
Barg said, "We just hope that it will be a price tag that they can support, and I think it will be." No timetable has been set for when the department would move in, as they are currently waiting for City Council to vote on whether or not to fund the project.