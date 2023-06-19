 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

City to consider eliminating commitees

  • Updated
  • 0
City to consider eliminating committees

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) The city of Wisconsin Rapids is considering removing all special committees, and having all issues be brought directly to the council, as well as adding an extra city council meeting each month.

The Common Council met to decide if they wanted to go forward with eliminating committees, drawing mixed reactions from council members. 

Those who were for the idea, say that it will help to be able to address issues faster, and make it so the council doesn't have to put off important issues.

Alderperson Jake Cattanach said, "I think this meeting itself is a great example of the way that our current government works, and that it's just slow, the meetings are spread out."

But not all council members are fans of the idea, saying the council is being too hasty, Alderperson Thomas Rayome said, "This council just wants to ram rod things through. I get the feeling that the council is more inconvenienced than the public." He also says the committee meetings are a valuable way for the public to express their concerns. 

The council agreed to make a final decision after hearing public feedback at their next city council meeting. 

