City to consider eliminating commitees

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) The city of Wisconsin Rapids is considering removing all special committees, and having all issues be brought directly to the council, as well as adding an extra city council meeting each month.
The Common Council met to decide if they wanted to go forward with eliminating committees, drawing mixed reactions from council members.
Those who were for the idea, say that it will help to be able to address issues faster, and make it so the council doesn't have to put off important issues.
Alderperson Jake Cattanach said, "I think this meeting itself is a great example of the way that our current government works, and that it's just slow, the meetings are spread out."
But not all council members are fans of the idea, saying the council is being too hasty, Alderperson Thomas Rayome said, "This council just wants to ram rod things through. I get the feeling that the council is more inconvenienced than the public." He also says the committee meetings are a valuable way for the public to express their concerns.
The council agreed to make a final decision after hearing public feedback at their next city council meeting.