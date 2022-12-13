Clay murals coming to Antigo with help from surrounding schools and the community

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - Students at Antigo High School and various elementary schools across Langlade County joined together to leave a lasting legacy on the city.
There will be five murals created for the schools with thousands of clay tiles getting put together to build them.
The theme is to have every student, faculty member, bus drivers, and community members to make a tile to represent what they think 'belonging' is.
"My goal is to share joy. That's my personal mission, but I also try to build community," said Connie Greany, a clay tile artist leading the project. "I think it's important to have something that is a common goal where everybody works together."
School officials hope they can start putting the legacy murals together in March and wrap up by the end of this school year.