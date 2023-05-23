'Clear' arson attempt: Investigators say someone tried to set former Cameron Club on fire Monday

TOWN OF CAMERON - A fire at the old Cameron Club on Monday is being investigated by police, but according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Office, it's clear someone attempted to start the building on fire.
Wood County Dispatch received a call at 7:43 p.m. Monday about a fire inside the old Cameron Club located at the intersection of US Highway 10 and Highway 80 in the town of Cameron.
According to the news release, when police arrived, it was clear to investigators that someone attempted to start the building on fire.
Damage to the property was minimal with a quick response from local fire departments.
Wood County Sheriff Department is asking for anyone who may have seen a vehicle, individual(s) or anything suspicious around Cameron Club between 5 and 7:45 p.m. Monday to call the Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.
If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Wood County Crime Stoppers (1-877-325-7867 and reference case number 23-8686.