 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade,
Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto,
Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Clear' arson attempt: Investigators say someone tried to set former Cameron Club on fire Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF CAMERON - A fire at the old Cameron Club on Monday is being investigated by police, but according to a news release from Wood County Sheriff's Office, it's clear someone attempted to start the building on fire. 

Wood County Dispatch received a call at 7:43 p.m. Monday about a fire inside the old Cameron Club located at the intersection of US Highway 10 and Highway 80 in the town of Cameron. 

According to the news release, when police arrived, it was clear to investigators that someone attempted to start the building on fire. 

Damage to the property was minimal with a quick response from local fire departments. 

Wood County Sheriff Department is asking for anyone who may have seen a vehicle, individual(s) or anything suspicious around Cameron Club between 5 and 7:45 p.m. Monday to call the Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Wood County Crime Stoppers (1-877-325-7867 and reference case number 23-8686. 

Tags

Recommended for you