Clerk warns of scam calls claiming polling places are closed

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Clerk's office is warning voters of scam calls saying their polling place will be closed on Election Day.
The clerk says in most cases, callers will target elderly people and ask who they are planning on voting for, before telling them their polling place will be closed.
The scammer will often disguise the call to make it look like it's coming from a local area code.
Officials say the clerk's office will never call you with this information.
"A great thing you can do is verify the caller, so a lot of times calling back the phone number that appears to have called you, in this case the phone number is being spoofed," said Sarah Severson, spokesperson for the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
As a reminder, all designated polling locations in Marathon County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
If you do get one of these calls, you're asked to report it to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office right away at (715) 261-1200.