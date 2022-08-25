Clubhouse members protest program's closure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Members of Community Corner Clubhouse protested outside North Central Health Care Thursday afternoon, calling for the program to stay open.
Protestors wanted to spreading awareness of the clubhouse's importance.
"We want our voices heard," Kelly Kaufman, Clubhouse member and protest organizer, said.
Kaufman and other members planned the protest for two weeks, hoping to get the word out and to save the clubhouse in anyway they can.
"We want to work with the North Central Health Care) and the County Board to come up with solutions to stay open," Kaufman said. "We know it's going to be a hard road but we think we can do it."
They say the service is vital in helping those dealing with mental health and addiction to learn life and job skills, gain confidence and make friends. North Central Health Care announced the closure in early August, citing costs.
"If we look at the budget for next year for North Central Health Care, we are trying to find anyway possible that we can save funds, or consolidate programs to prevent duplication," Mort McBain, Interim Executive Director of North Central Health Care, said.
He says that while he doesn't think it's possible to keep the Clubhouse exactly how it is now, they are working to make sure clients still have the resources it provides.
"We are looking for other programs in the community that are similar to Clubhouse and hoping we can perhaps transition those clients from Clubhouse to a different program," he said.
Kaufman says that while she knows Clubhouse is being cut for financial reasons, to her and her fellow members, the program is priceless.
"Clubhouse saved my life," Kaufman said.
Members have a petition to save Clubhouse at the facility and online.
A final closing date has not yet been decided, with McBain saying it will depend on when they can transition clients to other programs, but it is expected by the end of the year.