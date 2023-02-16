Clubs, bars bemoan lack of snow, trail closures

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thursday marked one of the last holdouts for snowmobile trails in North-Central Wisconsin, with most of Vilas County's closing down due to lack of snow and warmer temperatures.
And, unless mother nature brings some more powder, it may stay that way for the season.
"With what's happening, we have less and less traffic, so it's been pretty dismal," says Dan Ullsperger, owner of Buckshots Saloon & Eatery in Eagle River.
"Typically, we'll get groups of ten, twelve, fifteen. They'll call ahead, and we just haven't seen that this year at all."
Buckshots is a place where snowmobilers would hang up their helmets and relax for an afternoon. Last year, they were full up - but this year is a different story.
"If we didn't have snowmobiling in Eagle River or this area, I would suspect that you would see probably half the restaurants that are up here right now, because they just wouldn't be able to make it," said Ullsperger.
Some businesses are only just scraping by.
"In the summertime, save that money because it'll help you pay twelve months worth of bills. And that's where we're at," he continued. "So we dip into our savings, lines of credit to pay the bills, and that's how we stay afloat."
And as much as they need that money, officials at the county level say the safety of riders has to come first.
"Some people aren't going to like to hear this, but we need a good eight inches of snow," explained Vilas County Parks & Rec Supervisor Todd Bierman. "Nice, wet, heavy snow. Then we can get out and groom and continue the season as long as we can."
If they do get the necessary snow, it could take up to ten hours of work for the trails to be ready for riders.
"We'll just have to take it day-by-day, as it goes," says Bierman.
He hopes to squeeze a few more weekends out before the end of the season, and hopes more snow is on the way.