COLD CASE CHARGES: Police say neighbor responsible in 1985 murder of Wisconsin Rapids man

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Homicide charges have been filed in the stabbing death of a Wisconsin Rapids man 37 years ago.
First degree homicide charges will be formally filed against longtime-suspect Donald Maier, 60, in the stabbing death of Benny Scruggs. Maier is currently serving time in jail in Racine.
Scruggs was stabbed to death in his sleep in mobile home trailer on July 7, 1985. Maier lived in an adjacent trailer.
According to court documents, Maier reached out to the Wisconsin Rapids police department in March 2012 while he was being tried for a separate case of stalking.
During a meeting, Maier claimed that he didn't commit the murder, instead saying it was Scrugg's wife at the time, Yvonne.
Maier told police Yvonne and he had a sexual relationship, and that his fingerprints and DNA were around the Scrugg's trailer because of it.
However, the criminal complaint also quotes other unnamed Witnesses, who say Maier also bragged in prison about the murder, even saying he planned to write a book about it.
Yvonne Scruggs died in 2015 of alcohol poisoning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.