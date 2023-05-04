College students managing stress as finals near

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — (WAOW) For most of us, spring is a time to go outside, enjoy the nice weather, and relax. But for college students, it's not always the same.
Max Finger is a sophomore at UWSP, and his method of dealing with stress is by being confident in his work, saying, "I'm not too stressed, I've been working pretty hard all semester. We'll see how we do, we've just got to pass."
Another thing that students found helpful was studying in groups to both collaborate, and show their classmates that they are not alone.
Junior Derek Schumacher said, "Especially when it comes to our project groups, we're able to work together and kind of get through it. Even though sometimes you might have a little lack of sleep. If you just keep up with it and try your best, usually you can get through it pretty easily."
The nice weather can also provide students a chance to get away from the mundane feeling of studying. Sophomore Jack Orlando said, "I try to get outside, take a breath, go outside and sit on the lawn, getting good exercise is something I do too, and prioritizing getting good sleep is something that's important for me."
Orlando reminding his classmates that while finals week may be long, it doesn't last forever.